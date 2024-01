DUBUQUE, IOWA — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the $2.6 million sale of a newly completed property occupied by Starbucks in Dubuque, a city in eastern Iowa. The building, which is located across the street from a Hy-Vee grocery store, traded at a cap rate of 6.1 percent. Zack Hilgendorf and Nick Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. Steve Moore of Quantum represented the buyer, a Midwest-based investor.