REBusinessOnline

Quantum Negotiates $32.7M Sale of Retail Center in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The property is 96 percent leased to several restaurants.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of an 81,760-square-foot retail center in Naperville for $32.7 million. The property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, is home to Old Town Pour House, Maggiano’s Little Italy, White Chocolate Grill, Morton’s Steakhouse, Jason’s Deli, Naf Naf Grill, Bombay Wraps and Brick’s Wood Fire Pizza. Chad Firsel, Dan Waszak and Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Dallas-based institutional investment firm, and the buyer, a Philadelphia-based investment fund.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  