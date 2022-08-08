Quantum Negotiates $32.7M Sale of Retail Center in Naperville, Illinois

The property is 96 percent leased to several restaurants.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of an 81,760-square-foot retail center in Naperville for $32.7 million. The property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, is home to Old Town Pour House, Maggiano’s Little Italy, White Chocolate Grill, Morton’s Steakhouse, Jason’s Deli, Naf Naf Grill, Bombay Wraps and Brick’s Wood Fire Pizza. Chad Firsel, Dan Waszak and Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Dallas-based institutional investment firm, and the buyer, a Philadelphia-based investment fund.