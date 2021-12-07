Quantum Negotiates $4.3M Sale of Retail Center in Champaign, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The property spans 24,454 square feet along North Prospect Avenue.

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 24,454-square-foot retail center in Champaign for $4.3 million. Located at 2012-2032 N. Prospect Ave., the property is home to David’s Bridal, America’s Best Eyewear, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Sally Beauty and a few local tenants. Chad Firsel and Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. A Milwaukee-based private real estate investor was the buyer.