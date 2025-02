ALSIP, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a roughly 43,000-square-foot flex industrial property in Alsip for an undisclosed price. Located at 4800-4824 129th St., the property was fully leased to a mix of local tenants at the time of sale. Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the buyer, a Cincinnati-based investor. Joseph Coombes of Market Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, an Indianapolis-based group.