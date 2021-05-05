Quantum Real Estate Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Multi-Tenant Shopping Center in Albuquerque

Jason’s Deli, Starbucks Coffee, The Joint, Baskin Robbins, uBreakiFix and Minerva Canna are tenants at The Shoppes at Alameda in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of The Shoppes at Alameda, a retail property located at 3410 Highway 528 in Albuquerque. A Florida-based private real estate investor acquired the asset from a California-based private real estate investment firm for $6.6 million.

At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied. Current tenants include Jason’s Deli, Starbucks Coffee, The Joint, Baskin Robbins, uBreakiFix, Minerva Canna and other local retailers.

Chad Firsel and Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller in the transaction.