Thursday, July 2, 2026
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DevelopmentIndustrialOklahomaTexas

Quantum Space Begins Redevelopment of Historic Aerospace Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

TULSA, OKLA. — Spacecraft company Quantum Space has begun redeveloping the Spartan Building, a historic aerospace property in Tulsa, for conversion into a spacecraft manufacturing facility. The facility will span between 25,000 and 40,000 square feet and will be equipped for assembly and fabrication, non-destructive testing and pressure testing of large propulsion tank manufacturing and precision spacecraft parts production. Quantum Space will occupy a move-in-ready temporary facility beginning in 2026 until renovations are complete, which is tentatively slated for the first quarter of 2027. 

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