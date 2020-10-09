Quarterly Same-Store Sales Rise 17.5 Percent for Domino’s
ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported that its U.S. same-store sales grew 17.5 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. The Ann Arbor-based pizza chain says it was positively impacted by customers ordering more takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic. Global retail sales increased 14.4 percent in the third quarter to more than $3.7 billion. Revenues increased $146.9 million or 17.9 percent, while net income increased $12.8 million or 14.8 percent. As of Oct. 5, Domino’s estimates that fewer than 300 international stores are temporarily shuttered. There are more than 17,200 Domino’s stores in over 90 markets.
