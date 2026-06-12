Friday, June 12, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Residences-Kierland-Scottsdale-AZ
Residences Kierland in North Scottsdale, Ariz., features 290 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Quarterra Sells 290-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale to MacNaughton

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Quarterra has completed the sale of Residences Kierland, a 290-unit apartment property in North Scottsdale, to MacNaughton for an undisclosed price. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart and Nick Santangelo of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance arranged the debt financing on behalf of the buyer.

Completed in 2022, Residences Kierland features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, a GE Café appliance package, wine fridges, vinyl plank flooring, illuminated bathroom mirrors and smart lock keyless entry systems. Additionally, the property features seven two-story townhomes, each averaging 2,000 square feet, with direct access and a two-car garage. Community amenities include an elevated pool deck with private cabanas, bike room, pet spa with a full washing station, electric car chargers, 24-hour fitness center and a yoga studio.

Residences Kierland also features The Retreat, a full-service spa. The Retreat includes heated lounges for relaxation, a nail salon, individual massage rooms, a sauna and steam room with aroma-infused oils, cool-mist room, salt therapy room and hot and cool pools in a secluded outdoor space.

You may also like

Harbert South Bay Breaks Ground on 162-Unit Seniors...

MMCC Arranges $85M in Construction Financing for Beverly...

Hamilton Partners, Bow River Capital Receive $44.2M in...

PMB, The Springs Living Break Ground on 225-Unit...

Winchester Partners Completes 283-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Project in...

NAI DiLeo-Bram Arranges $4.7M Sale of Industrial Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $83.8M in Acquisition Financing...

BCIP Acquires 32.6 Acres on Florida’s Space Coast,...

Wilder, Greenberg Gibbons Purchase 163,975 SF Shopping Center...