Quarterra Sells 290-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale to MacNaughton

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Quarterra has completed the sale of Residences Kierland, a 290-unit apartment property in North Scottsdale, to MacNaughton for an undisclosed price. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart and Nick Santangelo of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance arranged the debt financing on behalf of the buyer.

Completed in 2022, Residences Kierland features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, a GE Café appliance package, wine fridges, vinyl plank flooring, illuminated bathroom mirrors and smart lock keyless entry systems. Additionally, the property features seven two-story townhomes, each averaging 2,000 square feet, with direct access and a two-car garage. Community amenities include an elevated pool deck with private cabanas, bike room, pet spa with a full washing station, electric car chargers, 24-hour fitness center and a yoga studio.

Residences Kierland also features The Retreat, a full-service spa. The Retreat includes heated lounges for relaxation, a nail salon, individual massage rooms, a sauna and steam room with aroma-infused oils, cool-mist room, salt therapy room and hot and cool pools in a secluded outdoor space.