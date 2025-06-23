Monday, June 23, 2025
Queen One Signs 29,718 SF Office Lease at 25 Kent in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Queen One has signed a 29,718-square-foot office lease in Brooklyn. The technology-driven networking and communications startup has committed to a 10-year term at 25 Kent, an eight-story, 500,000-square-foot building that was designed by Gensler and Hollwich Kushner. Scott Bogetti and Will Demuth of Savills represented Queen One in the lease negotiations. Ryan Gessin, Will Grover and Jordan Gosin of Newmark, along with internal agents Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.

