Quest Capital Partners Divests of 100,724 SF Office Building in West Covina, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Atrium on the 10 in West Covina, Calif., features 100,724 square feet of office space.

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — Quest Capital Partners has sold Atrium on the 10, an office building located at 2934 E. Garvey Ave. South in West Covina. A Covina-based nonprofit owner/user acquired the property for $22.2 million.

In recent years, more than $3 million in capital has been invested in the 100,724-square-foot building. Updates include exterior cosmetic and common area enhancements, upgrades to furniture, installation of a living wall in the atrium, tenant improvements and updated building systems.

Sammy Cemo, Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache and Bryan Johnson of CBRE’s Capital Markets, Investment Properties team, along with Steven Saunders and Philip Woodford of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.





