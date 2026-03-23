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The-Worthington
The Worthington in Pikesville, Md., features 612 apartments across 21 residential buildings. (Photo courtesy of Quest Management Group)
AcquisitionsLoansMarylandMultifamilySoutheast

Quest Management Obtains $75M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Community in Metro Baltimore

by Abby Cox

PIKESVILLE, MD. — Stevenson, Md.-based Quest Management Group has obtained a $75 million agency loan to finance the acquisition of The Worthington Apartments, a 612-unit multifamily community located in Pikesville, roughly 15 miles northwest of Baltimore. Jonathan Zilber and Joel Chetner of Walker & Dunlop arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan.

Situated at 7900 Brookford Circle, The Worthington comprises 21 three-story residential buildings across nearly 37.5 acres. The garden-style complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 750 to 1,188 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, business center and a courtyard, as well as four garages.

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