NEW YORK CITY — Quest Partners has signed a 13,284-square-foot office lease at 110 E. 59th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The alternative asset management firm will relocate from 126 E. 56th St. to the entire 36th floor of the 37-story building next spring. Hugh McDonald and Munish Viralam of CBRE represented Quest Partners in the lease negotiations. Brett Greenberg and Fran Delgorio internally represented the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons.