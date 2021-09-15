Questar Signs 37,000 SF Industrial Lease in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Questar, a provider of packaging products and services to the waste industry, has signed a 37,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. Torsten Thaler, John Wilkinson, Chuck Fern, Jason Barton, Thomas Tucci and Stephen Shoemaker of Cushman & Wakefield represented Questar in the lease negotiations. Jack Shulman and Elliot Ferris represented the landlord, The STRO Cos.