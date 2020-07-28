REBusinessOnline

Quicken Loans to Net Nearly $3.8B in IPO

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

DETROIT — Detroit-based Quicken Loans is expected to net almost $3.8 billion in its initial public offering (IPO). The company, known for its personal finance and consumer services brands such as Rocket Mortgage, filed its IPO paperwork earlier this month under the name Rocket Cos. Inc. A document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission today outlines a proposed offering price of $22 per share for 172.5 million shares. A date for the IPO has not yet been set. Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken, has been instrumental in Detroit’s commercial real estate scene. Bedrock, his full-service real estate firm, will not be part of the IPO.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  