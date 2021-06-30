REBusinessOnline

Quiet 3PF Opens 550,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Northwest Dallas, Creates 400 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Quiet-3PF-Dallas

Quiet 3PF's new fulfillment center in Dallas spans 550,000 square feet.

DALLAS — Quiet 3PF, a third-party logistics firm based in Massachusetts, has opened a 550,000-square-foot fulfillment center at 10750 Denton Drive in northwest Dallas. The move added about 400 jobs to the local economy. Greenfield Partners LLC, which acquired Quiet 3PF along with Related Fund Management in 2018, developed the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews