Quiet 3PF Opens 550,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Northwest Dallas, Creates 400 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Quiet 3PF's new fulfillment center in Dallas spans 550,000 square feet.

DALLAS — Quiet 3PF, a third-party logistics firm based in Massachusetts, has opened a 550,000-square-foot fulfillment center at 10750 Denton Drive in northwest Dallas. The move added about 400 jobs to the local economy. Greenfield Partners LLC, which acquired Quiet 3PF along with Related Fund Management in 2018, developed the facility.