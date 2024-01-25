Thursday, January 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
7975-7977-8001-Melrose-Ave-Los-Angeles-CA
Quiet Lion LP sold the retail buildings at 7975-7977 and 8001 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles in two separate transactions. (Photo courtesy of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Quiet Lion Divests of Two Retail Properties in Los Angeles for $6.8M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties, has arranged the sale of two retail properties on the northwest and northeast corners of Melrose and Edinburgh avenues in Los Angeles. Quiet Lion LP sold the two assets, which represent three buildings on two parcels, in two separate transactions totaling $6.8 million.

Oh Polly, a fashion brand, acquired a vacant, 3,355-square-foot, single-tenant building at 8001 Melrose Ave. with plans to occupy the asset.

A local investor acquired the 2,442-square-foot asset at 7975-7977 Melrose Ave., which also included a 625-square-foot building at 710 N. Edinburgh Ave., with plans to operate the properties as a leased investment. MOSCOT and Vettese Studios, a clothier, occupies the property at 7975-7977 Melrose Ave., and Community Goods, a neighborhood coffee shop, occupies the building at 710 N. Edinburgh Ave.

Jaysen Chiaramonte and Jack Nathan of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage represented the seller in both transactions.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers $16.3M Sale-Leaseback for Distribution Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Multifamily...

Pocas International Buys 27,893 Industrial Building in Southwest...

IPA Arranges $16.6M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Stockbridge Capital Sells 1.7 MSF Project RedHawk Industrial...

ABI Multifamily Brokers Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio...

Anchor Point Capital Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Plaza...

CBRE Arranges $2.2M Acquisition of Multifamily Building in...