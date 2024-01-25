Quiet Lion Divests of Two Retail Properties in Los Angeles for $6.8M

LOS ANGELES — Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties, has arranged the sale of two retail properties on the northwest and northeast corners of Melrose and Edinburgh avenues in Los Angeles. Quiet Lion LP sold the two assets, which represent three buildings on two parcels, in two separate transactions totaling $6.8 million.

Oh Polly, a fashion brand, acquired a vacant, 3,355-square-foot, single-tenant building at 8001 Melrose Ave. with plans to occupy the asset.

A local investor acquired the 2,442-square-foot asset at 7975-7977 Melrose Ave., which also included a 625-square-foot building at 710 N. Edinburgh Ave., with plans to operate the properties as a leased investment. MOSCOT and Vettese Studios, a clothier, occupies the property at 7975-7977 Melrose Ave., and Community Goods, a neighborhood coffee shop, occupies the building at 710 N. Edinburgh Ave.

Jaysen Chiaramonte and Jack Nathan of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage represented the seller in both transactions.