Quill Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease Renewal in Lincolnshire, Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILL. — Quill, a provider of office equipment, supplies and technology products, has signed a 60,000-square-foot office lease renewal at 300 Tri State International Drive in the northern Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire. The office is within Tri State Lincolnshire, a five-building, 560,000-square-foot office complex owned, operated and leased by Bradford Allen. Quill relocated to the property in 2023. Dan Fernitz of Bradford Allen negotiated the lease on behalf of ownership, which has invested more than $30 million in improvements since acquiring Tri State Lincolnshire in 2017.