Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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AcquisitionsKansasLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Quilters HQ Relocates to 10,000 SF Store in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Quilters HQ, a family-owned and operated quilt shop, has relocated from Olathe to 9012 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. Daniel Brocato of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented Quilters HQ in the sale of its original location at 16175 W. 13 5th St. in Olathe as well as the lease for its new 10,000-square-foot building in the Block & Co.-managed Glenwood Plaza Shopping Center in Overland Park. The store is now open.

Starfish Project Foundation, a local aid organization, will soon occupy Quilters HQ’s previous location in Olathe. To facilitate the successful completion of the transaction, Brocato and Starfish Project representative Karla Johnson of Keller Williams both donated a portion of their commissions. Due to tight timeline restrictions, Starfish Project will reside in a temporary location within Block & Co.-managed Blackbob Corners Shopping Center in Olathe provided by Brocato and David Block. The nonprofit is expected to move into its permanent location within the next few months.

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