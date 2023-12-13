Quilvest, Axis Industrial Outdoor Storage Acquire 18.6-Acre Site in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between global private investment firm Quilvest Capital Partners and Atlanta-based Axis Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) has acquired an 18.6-acre site in San Antonio. The site at 9415 NE Loop 410 is located in the city’s Eastgate neighborhood and houses the operations of Anderson Machinery Co. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The deal is the first of the joint venture’s larger initiative to acquire and operate an approximately $500 million portfolio of IOS properties across the country.