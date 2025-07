CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — Quince has signed a 105,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Southern New Jersey community of Carneys Point. The apparel and accessories retailer is taking space at LogistiCenter at Carneys Point, a two-building development by Nevada-based developer Dermody. Andrew Stypa of Lee & Associates represented Quince in the lease negotiations. Dean Torosian of JLL represented Dermody.