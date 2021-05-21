REBusinessOnline

Quinlan Breaks Ground on 1,084-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

Quinlan-Self-Storage-Fair-Lawn-New-Jersey

Quinlan-Self-Storage-Fair-Lawn-New-Jersey

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Quinlan Development Group LLC has broken ground on a 1,084-unit self-storage facility in Fair Lawn, located across the Hudson River from The Bronx. Upon completion, which is slated for summer 2022, the $17 million facility will have a gross square footage of approximately 123,000 square feet. Bank OZK provided construction financing for the project, which is the fourth self-storage facility that Quinlan has developed from the ground up since 2018.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews