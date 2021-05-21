Quinlan Breaks Ground on 1,084-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Quinlan-Self-Storage-Fair-Lawn-New-Jersey

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Quinlan Development Group LLC has broken ground on a 1,084-unit self-storage facility in Fair Lawn, located across the Hudson River from The Bronx. Upon completion, which is slated for summer 2022, the $17 million facility will have a gross square footage of approximately 123,000 square feet. Bank OZK provided construction financing for the project, which is the fourth self-storage facility that Quinlan has developed from the ground up since 2018.