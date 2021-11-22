Quinlan Development Sells New Jersey Self-Storage Portfolio to RXR Realty for $108.5M

HILLSIDE, ROCHELLE PARK AND CLIFTON, N.J. — Locally based firm Quinlan Development Group has sold a portfolio of three self-storage facilities totaling 3,606 units to New York City-based RXR Realty for $108.5 million. The properties, which were completed between fall 2019 and summer 2021 and total 422,609 gross square feet, are located in the Northern New Jersey communities of Hillside, Rochelle Park and Clifton. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed.