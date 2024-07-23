Quinlan Development Completes 761-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Budd Lake, New Jersey

BUDD LAKE, N.J. — New York City-based Quinlan Development Group has completed a 761-unit self-storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Budd Lake. The facility spans 95,200 net rentable square feet across four buildings and offers a mix of climate- and non-climate-controlled units. The project also features direct unit lighting and hydraulic elevators throughout. Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Gerard Construction served as the general contractor. ExtraSpace Storage will operate the facility.