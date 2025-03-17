Quinlan, GTIS Near Completion of 197-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based firm Quinlan Development Group and global investment group GTIS Partners is nearing completion of Longview, a 197-unit multifamily project at 380 4th Ave. in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn. The 17-story building will house parking and retail space and have an affordable housing component. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom formats, and amenities will include a fitness center, gaming lounge, coworking spaces and a rooftop terrace. Los Angeles-based CIT is financing construction of the project, which was first announced in late 2022. Leasing is set to begin in the second quarter.