Quint Group Acquires 185,788 SF Mars Corporate Center in Southfield, Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Quint Group, a private real estate investment firm headquartered in Quebec, Canada, has purchased Mars Corporate Center in Southfield. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 185,788-square-foot office building is currently 64 percent occupied by eight tenants, including Mars Advertising and IBI Group. Built in 1974, the property features a café and a five-story atrium. Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller and will represent the new ownership group in the management and leasing of the property. Quint has purchased or developed more than 10 million square feet of retail, industrial and office properties across Canada and the United States.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.