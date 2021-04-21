REBusinessOnline

Quint Group Acquires 185,788 SF Mars Corporate Center in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

Mars Corporate Center is currently 64 percent occupied. It is home to Mars Advertising and seven other tenants.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Quint Group, a private real estate investment firm headquartered in Quebec, Canada, has purchased Mars Corporate Center in Southfield. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 185,788-square-foot office building is currently 64 percent occupied by eight tenants, including Mars Advertising and IBI Group. Built in 1974, the property features a café and a five-story atrium. Friedman Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller and will represent the new ownership group in the management and leasing of the property. Quint has purchased or developed more than 10 million square feet of retail, industrial and office properties across Canada and the United States.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews