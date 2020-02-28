Quintus to Open $49M Apartment Complex in Metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

DULUTH, GA. — Atlanta-based Quintus Corp. is set to open The Rey on Reynolds, a $49 million, 286-unit apartment complex in Duluth. The community is slated to open to residents in May and will offer one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in rents from $1,255 to $1,870 per month, according to Apartments.com. Communal amenities will include a two-story ﬁtness and wellness center, pool, private courtyard with an outdoor ﬁtness area, grilling area, outdoor living room with ﬁre pit, bocce ball court, giant Jenga and an open lawn. The Rey on Reynolds, named for its location on Steve Reynolds and Satellite boulevards, is the first phase of The Rey, which will also feature a mixed-use development offering retail and restaurant space adjacent to the apartments as part of Phase II, which Knoll Development will develop.

Atlanta-based Rees Design Associates was the architect, and Atlanta-based Quintus Housing Group served as the general contractor. BB&T, now known as Truist Bank, provided construction financing. The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District (CID) has been upgrading infrastructure around Steve Reynolds and Satellite boulvards, according to Kelly Keappler of Quintus Corp. The CID also aided in the vision for the streetscape and architecture of both the multifamily and the retail portions of the project, says Keappler.