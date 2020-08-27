REBusinessOnline

Quiver Investments Arranges $12M Acquisition of Viewpoint Office Property in Littleton, Colorado

Viewpoint-I-II-Littleton-CO

Viewpoint I & II in Littleton, Colo., offers 93,069 square feet of office space spread across two buildings.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Denver-based Quiver Investments has arranged the purchase of Viewpoint I & II, a two-building office property located in Littleton. Pantheon Viewpoint LLC acquired the asset from IBC Denver VII for $12 million.

Located at 7901-7921 Southpark Plaza, the 93,069-square-foot property was 72 percent occupied at closing. The buyer plans to continue reinvestments that are currently underway in the building resulting in increased energy efficiency, HVAC optimization and improved common areas.

John Witt and Ben Swanson of Quiver Investments represented the buyer, while Riki Hashimoto of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller in the deal.

