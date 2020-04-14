Quiver Investments, NavPoint Real Estate Arrange $3.5M Sale of Office Property in Colorado

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Denver-based Quiver Investments and NavPoint Real Estate Group have negotiated the sale of Arapahoe Plaza East II, an office building located in Centennial. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $3.5 million.

Located at 7955 E. Arapahoe Court, the property features 29,140 square feet of multi-tenant office space. At the time of sale, the asset was 96 percent occupied.

John Witt of Quiver Investments and Matt Kulbe of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller. Lon Welsh of Your Castle Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.