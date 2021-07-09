REBusinessOnline

Quiver Investments Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Synergy Corporate Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

5225-N-Academy-Blvd-Colorado-Springs-CO

Located at 5225 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs, Colo., Synergy Corporate Center features 44,256 rentable square feet of office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Denver-based Quiver Investments has arranged the sale of Synergy Corporate Center, an office building located in Colorado Springs. Great Western Foloh sold the asset to a Colorado-based investor group for $6.5 million, or $148 per rentable square foot.

Located at 5225 N. Academy Blvd., the property features 44,256 rentable square feet. At the time of sale, the building was 90 percent occupied.

John Witt and Ben Swanson of Quiver Investments represented the seller, while Riki Hashimoto of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews