Quiver Investments Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Synergy Corporate Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

Located at 5225 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs, Colo., Synergy Corporate Center features 44,256 rentable square feet of office space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Denver-based Quiver Investments has arranged the sale of Synergy Corporate Center, an office building located in Colorado Springs. Great Western Foloh sold the asset to a Colorado-based investor group for $6.5 million, or $148 per rentable square foot.

Located at 5225 N. Academy Blvd., the property features 44,256 rentable square feet. At the time of sale, the building was 90 percent occupied.

John Witt and Ben Swanson of Quiver Investments represented the seller, while Riki Hashimoto of Newmark represented the buyer in the deal.