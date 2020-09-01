REBusinessOnline

R. Calabrese Arranges Sale of 24,000 SF Warehouse, Manufacturing Building in Waterbury, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

WATERBURY, CONN. — Locally based brokerage firm R. Calabrese Agency LLC has arranged the sale of a 24,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing building in Waterbury, located north of New Haven. New York-based investment firm Turnpike Drive LLC purchased the asset for $1.2 million. The seller was 715 Straits Turnpike LLC. Bob Bowden of R. Calabrese represented both parties in the transaction.

