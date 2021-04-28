R.D. Olson Breaks Ground on 64-Unit Affordable Housing Community in South Los Angeles

Located in South Los Angeles, West Terrace will feature 64 affordable apartments, a community room, laundry facilities, a playground and bike storage. (Rendering credit: FSY Architects)

LOS ANGELES — R.D. Olson Construction has broken ground for West Terrace, a sustainable affordable multifamily property located at 6576 Southwest Blvd. in South Los Angeles. R.D. Olson is partnering with A Community of Friends, a nonprofit developer, and FSY Architects for the project.

Totaling 52,300 square feet, West Terrace will offer 14 studio, 29 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units, plus one three-bedroom unit. On-site amenities will include a community room, laundry facilities, barbecue grills, a playground, bike storage, an interior courtyard and community garden.

Completion is slated for summer 2022.