Monday, July 31, 2023
Bolsa Row Terrace is a shopping and dining destination in Westminster, California's Little Saigon District.
CaliforniaDevelopmentRetailWestern

R.D. Olson Breaks Ground on Bolsa Row Terrace Shopping Center in Westminster, California

by Jeff Shaw

WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — R.D. Olson has announced the groundbreaking of Bolsa Row Terrace, a new shopping and dining destination in Westminster’s Little Saigon District. 

Spanning 26,211 square feet, the two-story retail development will feature shopping and dining options overlooking a landscaped courtyard with al fresco bistro seating. The architecture draws inspiration from Vietnam’s pre-war French colonial style, with elements like arches, ironwork, glass storefronts and a clock tower with a traditional mansard roof resembling Bến Thành Market. 

Completion of Bolsa Row Terrace is scheduled for early 2024. This is R.D. Olson’s second phase of the six-acre project for developer IP Westminster. 

