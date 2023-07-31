R.D. Olson Breaks Ground on Bolsa Row Terrace Shopping Center in Westminster, California

WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — R.D. Olson has announced the groundbreaking of Bolsa Row Terrace, a new shopping and dining destination in Westminster’s Little Saigon District.

Spanning 26,211 square feet, the two-story retail development will feature shopping and dining options overlooking a landscaped courtyard with al fresco bistro seating. The architecture draws inspiration from Vietnam’s pre-war French colonial style, with elements like arches, ironwork, glass storefronts and a clock tower with a traditional mansard roof resembling Bến Thành Market.

Completion of Bolsa Row Terrace is scheduled for early 2024. This is R.D. Olson’s second phase of the six-acre project for developer IP Westminster.