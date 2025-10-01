R.D. Olson Completes $30M Affordable Seniors Housing Development in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — R.D. Olson, an Irvine, Calif.-based general contractor, has completed the construction of Kettner Crossing, a $30 million affordable housing community situated in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood. Bridge Housing Corp. was the developer.

Totaling 64 units, the residences are reserved for seniors age 62 and older earning no more than 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. The building also features 2,200 square feet of commercial office space available for lease.

Amenities at the community include a rooftop overlooking North San Diego Bay, an open-air turf space, community room and library. A majority of the units (55) feature one-bedroom layouts, and the remaining units are a mix of two-bedroom and studio apartments.

The County of San Diego provided the land as well as some financing for the development, which took two years to complete, and partnered with Bridge Housing Corp. to bring the project to fruition. Specifics of the funding were not disclosed, but the state issued $2.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credits to the capital stack. The project team also included architect AVRP Studios, construction manager JLL and civil engineer Fusco.