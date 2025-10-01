Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kettner-Crossing-San-Diego-CA
The newly completed Kettner Crossing in San Diego features 64 units for seniors earning at or below 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. (Image courtesy of R.D. Olson Construction)
Affordable HousingCaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

R.D. Olson Completes $30M Affordable Seniors Housing Development in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — R.D. Olson, an Irvine, Calif.-based general contractor, has completed the construction of Kettner Crossing, a $30 million affordable housing community situated in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood. Bridge Housing Corp. was the developer.

Totaling 64 units, the residences are reserved for seniors age 62 and older earning no more than 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. The building also features 2,200 square feet of commercial office space available for lease.

Amenities at the community include a rooftop overlooking North San Diego Bay, an open-air turf space, community room and library. A majority of the units (55) feature one-bedroom layouts, and the remaining units are a mix of two-bedroom and studio apartments.

The County of San Diego provided the land as well as some financing for the development, which took two years to complete, and partnered with Bridge Housing Corp. to bring the project to fruition. Specifics of the funding were not disclosed, but the state issued $2.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credits to the capital stack. The project team also included architect AVRP Studios, construction manager JLL and civil engineer Fusco.

You may also like

Gantry Secures $16.3M Acquisition Loan for Two Flex...

Owner-User Acquires 19,409 SF Office Building in Centennial,...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges $3.7M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $1.9M Sale of...

CRG Breaks Ground on 516-Bed Chapter Mifflin Student...

NRP Group Completes 316-Unit Luxury Apartment Development in...

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Opens 225,113 SF Industrial...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $35M Recapitalization of Student...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 261-Unit River House Apartments...