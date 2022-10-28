R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on $38M Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Western

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Construction has commenced construction on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, a five-story hotel slated for completion by December 2023.

Located at 870 Showroom Place, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot hotel will feature 179 guest rooms, a lounge, bar, buffet, meeting room, rim flow pool, hot tub, cabanas, fire pits, activity area, pavilion, event lawn, barbecues and fitness center.

Project partners include Lee & Sakahara as architect and Design Studio as interior designer.