R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on $38M Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California

Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, Calif., will feature 179 guest rooms, a lounge, bar, meeting room, rim-flow pool, hot tub, fire pits, an event law and a fitness center.

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Construction has commenced construction on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, a five-story hotel slated for completion by December 2023.

Located at 870 Showroom Place, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot hotel will feature 179 guest rooms, a lounge, bar, buffet, meeting room, rim flow pool, hot tub, cabanas, fire pits, activity area, pavilion, event lawn, barbecues and fitness center.

Project partners include Lee & Sakahara as architect and Design Studio as interior designer.

