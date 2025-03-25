R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on $57.8M Phase II of Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — R.D. Olson Construction, in partnership with Related California Properties and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, has started construction on Phase II of Rose Hill Courts. The $57.8 million project builds on the success of Phase I, which was completed in 2023.

Located at 3521 N. McKenzie Ave., Phase II of Rose Hill Courts will feature seven apartment buildings ranging from two to three stories with basements, totaling 96 affordable housing units. Additionally, the new development will feature a community building dedicated to resident gatherings and events, an outdoor playground and a basketball court. The project will also offer tuck-under parking on five of residential buildings. The total development will space a total of 115,406 square feet of gross building area across a 150,400-square-foot site.

Slated for completion in 2027, the project will generate more than 400 construction jobs.

Partners on the project include the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, Related California Properties, BSB Design (formerly Withee Malcolm Architects) and AMJ Construction Management.