R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on Bolsa Row Mixed-Use Project in Westminster, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Bolsa Row will be a mixed-use development located in the Little Saigon District of Westminster, Calif.

WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Construction has broken ground for the ground-up construction of Bolsa Row, a mixed-use development in Westminster’s Little Saigon District. Situated on a six-acre lot, Bolsa Row will include a 225,000-square-foot apartment complex, retail space, a five-story full-service hotel and a variety of community spaces to create a social hub and cultural landmark.

Located at the intersection of Bolsa Avenue and Brookhurst Street, Bolsa Row will serve as the gateway to Little Saigon District — the Vietnamese heart of Orange County — and home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population. The property will feature a 1940s renaissance and French colonial architectural theme, with a replica of the Bến Thành Market clock tower, an iconic landmark of old Vietnam.

Bolsa Row will feature a 148-room Wyndham Hotels & Resorts property with 48,000 square feet of banquet space and a 700-stall subterranean parking structure. The five-story multifamily property will comprise 200 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts and a variety of community amenities, including a courtyard, pool, spa, fitness studio, recreation space, clubhouse and 37,500 square feet of attached retail space.

Development partners include the Pham family, IP Westminster LLC, KTGY Architecture + Planning, Cole Martinez Curtis, VCA Structural Engineering and MJS Landscape Architecture.

The multi-phase construction project is slated for completion in winter 2021.