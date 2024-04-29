R.D. Olson Construction Breaks Ground on The Alcove Affordable Housing Complex in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — R.D. Olson Construction has broken ground on The Alcove, a seven-story, 238,000-square-foot affordable housing project in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Meta Housing Corp. is the developer.

Located at 21300 W. Oxnard St., the first phase of construction will include 173 units ranging in size from 620-square-foot studios to 1,300-square-foot three-bedroom apartments, with completion slated for fall 2025. The second phase, which is in planning stages, will add 128 units and will be located on the north section of the 2.25-acre lot.

Community amenities will include a community room, designated exercise area, storage room for 200 bicycles, tot lot playground and common outdoor areas with barbecues. The first level will be dedicated to parking and management offices, with a 6,000-square-foot courtyard on the third level. Additionally, each floor will have a laundry room and centralized trash chute system.

The complex will offer units to families earning between 30 percent to 80 percent of the area median income, with restrictions for affordability to stay in place for 55 years.

A.C. Martin is serving as architect, with management from AMJ Construction Management.