R.D. Olson Construction Completes 179-Room Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Construction has completed the construction of Eastlake’s Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, nestled between San Diego and the Mexico border. Delivered in 18.5 months, the 127,628-square-foot hotel features 179 guest suites, 1,900 square feet of meeting and conference space, a pool and a 1,095-square-foot fitness center.

The hotel lobby features computers and printers for guest use at the business center with flexible workspace and free Wi-Fi, as well as a media and TV lounge with a fireplace. The property also offers a 930-square-foot dining space with complimentary breakfast; a full-service bar and lounge with 1,800 square feet of interior seating and nearly 1,500 square feet of covered patio seating; a 24/7 in-house market; a courtyard with two barbecues; and an event lawn with three fire tables for lounging.

Additionally, several 700-square-foot suites bordering the courtyard pool have private patios and host ground-floor pool access. The property also has 10 electric vehicle charging stations.

Project partners include Lee & Sakahara Architects and Design Studio Interior Designer.