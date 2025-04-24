Thursday, April 24, 2025
AC Hotel Pasadena offers 194 guest rooms, a bar and cafe serviced by an on-site kitchen. (Photo credit: Martin King Photography)
CaliforniaDevelopmentHospitalityWestern

R.D. Olson Construction Completes 194-Room AC Hotel Pasadena in California

by Amy Works

PASADENA, CALIF. — On behalf of Welcome Group Inc., R.D. Olson Construction has completed the development of AC Hotel Pasadena located at 19 S. Madison Ave. in Pasadena. Completed in 21 months, the 100,000-square-foot AC Hotel Pasadena features 194 guest rooms and a bar and cafe serviced by an onsite kitchen. The project also includes 5,000 square feet of leasable space on the first floor along with an event space for planned gatherings. The project team for the $60 million hotel included AXIS, Saiful Bouquet and Wild Muse (formerly known as Design Force).

