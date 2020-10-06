R.D. Olson Development Completes 190,000 SF Glendale Marriott Residence Inn in California
GLENDALE, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Development and R.D. Olson Construction have completed Glendale Marriott Residence Inn, a five-story, mission-style hotel located at 199 N. Louise St. in Glendale.
The 190,000-square-foot hotel offers 120 studios with king beds, 12 corner suites, six two-bedroom suites and seven Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant rooms, all with full kitchens. Hotel amenities include a fitness center; courtyard deck with pool and spa; large meeting room; complimentary Wi-Fi; 24-hour market; indoor and outdoor seating areas; and two levels of underground parking. Additionally, the hotel is located near Griffith Park, Hollywood, Dodger Stadium and other Los Angeles-area attractions.
Project partners include WATG and SANDdesign.