R.D. Olson Development Completes 190,000 SF Glendale Marriott Residence Inn in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Western

Located in Glendale, Calif., Glendale Marriott Residence Inn features 120 studios, 12 corner suites, six two-bedroom suites and seven ADA-compliant rooms.

GLENDALE, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Development and R.D. Olson Construction have completed Glendale Marriott Residence Inn, a five-story, mission-style hotel located at 199 N. Louise St. in Glendale.

The 190,000-square-foot hotel offers 120 studios with king beds, 12 corner suites, six two-bedroom suites and seven Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant rooms, all with full kitchens. Hotel amenities include a fitness center; courtyard deck with pool and spa; large meeting room; complimentary Wi-Fi; 24-hour market; indoor and outdoor seating areas; and two levels of underground parking. Additionally, the hotel is located near Griffith Park, Hollywood, Dodger Stadium and other Los Angeles-area attractions.

Project partners include WATG and SANDdesign.