REBusinessOnline

R.D. Olson Development Completes 190,000 SF Glendale Marriott Residence Inn in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Hospitality, Western

Glendale-Marriott-Residence-Inn-Glendale-CA

Located in Glendale, Calif., Glendale Marriott Residence Inn features 120 studios, 12 corner suites, six two-bedroom suites and seven ADA-compliant rooms.

GLENDALE, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Development and R.D. Olson Construction have completed Glendale Marriott Residence Inn, a five-story, mission-style hotel located at 199 N. Louise St. in Glendale.

The 190,000-square-foot hotel offers 120 studios with king beds, 12 corner suites, six two-bedroom suites and seven Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant rooms, all with full kitchens. Hotel amenities include a fitness center; courtyard deck with pool and spa; large meeting room; complimentary Wi-Fi; 24-hour market; indoor and outdoor seating areas; and two levels of underground parking. Additionally, the hotel is located near Griffith Park, Hollywood, Dodger Stadium and other Los Angeles-area attractions.

Project partners include WATG and SANDdesign.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  