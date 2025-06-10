R.D. Olson, MBK Rental Living Begin Construction on 330-Unit Vintage Farms Multifamily Project in Murrieta, California

MURRIETA, CALIF. — R.D. Olson Construction, on behalf of MBK Rental Living, has broken ground on Vintage Farms, a $80 million residential village in Murrieta. Vintage Farms will offer 330 market-rate and luxury apartments spread across 11 buildings and 15 standalone garages on 15 acres.

Located at 28749 Clinton Keith Road, Vintage Farms will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 15 standalone garages, ranging from seven to 16 stalls, offering a total of 332 parking spaces. The 449,280-square-foot residential space will include nine 40,320-square-foot buildings with 30 apartments and two 43,200-square-foot buildings with 30 apartments.

Built in five phases over 18 months, the community’s first phase will include the development of all amenities, including the clubhouse, pool, hot tub, barbecue areas and walkways, and the first two apartment buildings and two garages. The following four phases will include the construction of two apartment buildings and two to four garages in each phase. The five-phase construction plan will turn over units during each phase to ensure an on-time delivery while minimizing noise disruption to the community. The full project is slated for completion by fall 2026.

Project partners include Geotek USA, Forma Engineering, SiteScapes, SummA Architecture, Gouvis Engineering, Tek Systems, DesignArt and BJ Palmer.