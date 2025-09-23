Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Carrollton-Flats
Carrollton Flats will include 236 apartments ranging from one- to three-bedroom floorplans; completion is expected for the second half of 2027.
R.H. Ledbetter Receives $15M Equity Investment for Attainable Housing Community in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

CARROLLTON, GA. — R.H. Ledbetter Properties has received a $15 million equity investment through American South Capital Partners’ (ASCP) real estate fund II to develop a 236-unit, attainable multifamily community in Carrollton, a western suburb of Atlanta. ASCP, a joint venture of SDS Capital Group and Vintage Realty Co., provides equity financing for real estate sponsors with projects located in 10 Southern states.

Dubbed Carrollton Flats, the $49 million complex will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, grilling stations, pet park and green space. Upon completion of Carrollton Flats, which is anticipated for the second half of 2027, rental rates at the property will remain attainable for middle-income individuals and families of the area workforce.

