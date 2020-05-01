REBusinessOnline

R.J. Brunelli Brokers Sale of Retail Development Site in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — R.J. Brunelli & Co. has brokered the sale of a one-acre retail development site in Woodbridge, a southwestern suburb of New York City. Bud’s Hut restaurant occupied the property, which is located at 906 Route 1, for the last 50 years. The buyer, local builder Suburban Development LLC, plans to redevelop the property by constructing a 2,200-square-foot restaurant building with a drive-thru and a separate 3,000-square-foot retail building. John Lenaz of R.J. Brunelli represented Suburban Development in the transaction. Lenaz also represented the seller. The sales price as undisclosed.

