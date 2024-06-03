R.J. Brunelli Negotiates 16,400 SF Retail Lease in Mount Olive, New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm R.J. Brunelli & Co. has negotiated a 16,400-square-foot retail lease at The Gardens, a 373,612-square-foot shopping center in the Northern New Jersey community of Mount Olive. The tenant, Fitness Factory, will backfill a space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond. A recently opened Boot Barn occupies the other portion of the space. The opening is scheduled for June. Danielle Brunelli of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.