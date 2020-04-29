R.J. Brunelli Negotiates 25,067 SF Retail Lease for Fitness Center in Yardville, New Jersey

The Jersey Strong fitness center will be located within Dover Park Plaza.

YARDVILLE, N.J. — R.J. Brunelli & Co. has negotiated a 25,067-square-foot retail lease for fitness chain Jersey Strong in Yardville, a southeastern suburb of Trenton. The fitness center will be located within Dover Park Plaza, a 56,000-square-foot retail center at 1-23 Sunnybrae Blvd. Other tenants include a CVS pharmacy and several restaurants. Robert Kwiatkowski of R.J. Brunelli represented Jersey Strong in the lease negotiations. Danielle Brunelli and Peter Miller, also with R.J. Brunelli, represented the landlord.