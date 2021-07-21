REBusinessOnline

R.J. Brunelli Negotiates 45,600 SF Healthcare Lease in Eatontown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

EATONTOWN, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC has negotiated a 45,600-square-foot healthcare lease at Monmouth Plaza in the Northern New Jersey city of Eatontown. The tenant, Hackensack Meridian Health, plans to open a new outpatient and urgent care facility at the site in the second quarter of next year. Richard Brunelli of R.J. Brunelli & Co. represented the owner, Monmouth Plaza Enterprises LLC, in the lease negotiations. Danielle Brunelli of R.J. Brunelli & Co. procured the tenant, which was represented in negotiations by Jeffrey Babikian of CBRE.

