R.J. Brunelli Negotiates $49.8M Sale of ITC Crossing South Shopping Center in Northern New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm R.J. Brunelli & Co. has negotiated the $49.8 million sale of ITC Crossing South, a 373,612-square-foot shopping center located on 46 acres in Mount Olive, for $49.8 million. The property is home to retailers such as Lowe’s, Michaels, PetSmart, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx, Panera Bread, McDonalds, Longhorn Steakhouse and Bed, Bath & Beyond. The buyer, California-based Black Lion Investment Group, plans to implement a capital improvement program.