REBusinessOnline

R.J. Brunelli Negotiates Two Retail Leases Totaling 18,660 SF for Dollar Tree in New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

RIVERDALE AND MANASQUAN, N.J. — R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC has negotiated two retail leases for Dollar Tree in New Jersey. In the first deal, the discount retailer leased 9,200 square feet at Riverdale Crossing, a Walmart-anchored power center in Morris County. Dollar Tree will backfill a space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports. In the second transaction, Dollar Tree committed to a 9,460-square-foot endcap space at The Orchards at Wall, a 22,504-square-foot center in Manasquan that was also formerly occupied by Pier 1. Both stores are slated to open in the second quarter. Danielle Brunelli and Pete Nicholson of R.J. Brunelli represented Dollar Tree in both sets of lease negotiations. Ryan Starkman of Pierson Real Estate represented the landlord in the Riverdale Crossing deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  