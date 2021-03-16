R.J. Brunelli Negotiates Two Retail Leases Totaling 18,660 SF for Dollar Tree in New Jersey

RIVERDALE AND MANASQUAN, N.J. — R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC has negotiated two retail leases for Dollar Tree in New Jersey. In the first deal, the discount retailer leased 9,200 square feet at Riverdale Crossing, a Walmart-anchored power center in Morris County. Dollar Tree will backfill a space formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports. In the second transaction, Dollar Tree committed to a 9,460-square-foot endcap space at The Orchards at Wall, a 22,504-square-foot center in Manasquan that was also formerly occupied by Pier 1. Both stores are slated to open in the second quarter. Danielle Brunelli and Pete Nicholson of R.J. Brunelli represented Dollar Tree in both sets of lease negotiations. Ryan Starkman of Pierson Real Estate represented the landlord in the Riverdale Crossing deal.