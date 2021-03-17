R.J. Brunelli Negotiates Two Retail Leases Totaling 20,082 SF for Family Dollar in Northern New Jersey

PATERSON AND WEST ORANGE, N.J. — R.J. Brunelli & Co. Inc. has negotiated two retail leases for Family Dollar totaling 20,082 square feet in Northern New Jersey. In the first deal, the discount retailer leased a 10,382-square-foot space formerly occupied by Rite Aid in Paterson for a store that is expected to open in the third quarter. In the second transaction, Family Dollar signed a lease for 9,700 square feet at an inline space in West Orange. That store is scheduled to open in October. Danielle Brunelli and Pete Nicholson of R.J. Brunelli represented Family Dollar in both sets of lease negotiations. Patrick Varelas of Remax represented the landlord in the Paterson deal.