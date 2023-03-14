R.L. Jones Leases 240,975 SF Industrial Building at Landmark at Otay in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — R.L. Jones Customhouse Brokers has leased a 240,975-square-foot industrial building currently under construction at Landmark at Otay in San Diego. The facility is situated at the intersection of SR-905 and SR-125.

Targeted for shell completion in May 2023, R.L. Jones will relocate its corporate headquarters to 1610 Landmark Road as it expands its operations in the park to nearly 400,000 square feet across two new Class A industrial structures.

R.L. Jones signed its first lease, totaling more than 150,000 square feet, within the same park in 2021. The new agreement represents the largest non-Amazon industrial lease in Otay Mesa in the past decade, and the largest in San Diego County in the past five years, according to the Colliers San Diego team of Mark Lewkowitz, Chris Holder and Will Holder, which is responsible for marketing and leasing the development. Majestic Realty Co. and Sunroad Enterprises are the developers behind Landmark at Otay.